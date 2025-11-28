Cipla launches India's first dedicated lung health diagnostics centre

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Drug maker Cipla on Friday said it has launched an integrated lung diagnostics and wellness centre in the national capital.

Located in Lajpat Nagar, it will be India's first-of-its-kind integrated lung diagnostics and wellness centre, the company said.

It is set to redefine respiratory care by making advanced standardised lung diagnostics both accessible and affordable for doctors and patients across the country, it said.

"Cipla has long been a pioneer in respiratory care, and with the launch of the first Breathefree Lung Wellness Center, we are addressing a critical gap in the diagnostic landscape," Cipla Ltd Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said.

The centre will provide a comprehensive gamut of over 60 tests covering lung physiology, microbiology, immunology, blood chemistry and radiology.

The aim is to enable a more comprehensive evaluation of the lungs for patients suspected of having a respiratory disease or those already diagnosed with a lung condition - ranging from common diseases like Asthma and COPD to more complex ones such as interstitial lung diseases (ILD), it added.

Respiratory diseases have been on the rise in India, with millions remaining undiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to limited access to advanced pulmonary function testing and comprehensive diagnostic infrastructure in the respiratory domain. PTI MSS ANU ANU