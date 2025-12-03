Cipla partners with Stempeutics to launch therapy for knee osteoarthritis

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday said it has partnered with Stempeutics Research to launch Ciplostem, a therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis, approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Developed by Stempeutics Research, the therapy offers a disease-modifying treatment option targeting Grade II and III Knee OA and marks a significant advancement in Cipla's entry into Orthobiologic medicine, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Knee OA is a chronic, progressive degenerative joint disease affecting more than 48.4 million people in India as of 2021, with a rising prevalence even among younger populations.

Current standard treatments primarily offer short-term relief through painkillers, viscosupplementation, or physiotherapy, often leaving a critical unmet need for therapies that target disease progression.

Ciplostem is a single-dose intra-articular injection (directly into the knee joint). Designed to work at the cellular level, this therapy reduces inflammation and pain, enhances joint function, and helps preserve cartilage quality for patients with Grade II and III knee osteoarthritis.

"With Ciplostem, our aim is to bring a scientifically validated cell therapy option into everyday clinical practice, which significantly reduces pain, preserves joint function and enhances mobility for up to 2 years after administration in knee OA," Jaideep Gogtay, Global Chief Medical Officer, Cipla said.