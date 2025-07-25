Cipla Q1 PAT rises 10% to Rs 1,298 cr; income at Rs 6,957 cr

New Delhi: Drug major Cipla on Friday reported a 10 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,298 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by robust sales growth in India, Europe, and Africa.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,178 crore for the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total Income from operations rose to Rs 6,957 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs 6,694 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a statement.

Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said the company's One-India business grew at 6 per cent year-on-year during the quarter.

Key therapies in the branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, trade generics business growth trajectory is back on track and anchor brands of consumer health business maintained leadership position, Vohra stated.

"Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," Vohra said.

The company said its sales in the Indian market rose to Rs 3,070 crore for the first quarter, an increase of 6 per cent as compared with Rs 2,898 crore in the year-ago period.

North America sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,933 crore for the June quarter.

Emerging markets and Europe saw sales at Rs 861 crore for the first quarter, a growth of 11 per cent as against Rs 779 crore in the year-ago period.

Africa sales grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 871 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs 766 crore in the April-June period of last year. Cipla shares were trading 3.8 per cent up at Rs 1,543.80 apiece on BSE.