Cipla Q2 profit up 3.7% to Rs 1,353 crore on higher revenue

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,305.01 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 7,589.44 crore, as against Rs 7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 6,004.86 crore, as compared to Rs 5,452.57 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

In the second quarter, the pharmaceuticals segment clocked revenue of Rs 7,291.43 crore, as against Rs 6,775.56 crore in the same period a year ago.

New ventures registered revenue of Rs 350.68 crore, as against Rs 319.6 crore, the filing said.

