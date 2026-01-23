New Delhi (PTI): Drug maker Cipla on Friday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year dip in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 676 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, impacted by a drop in US sales.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a profit after tax at Rs 1,571 crore for the October-December quarter last year.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 7,074 crore for the period under review as against Rs 7,073 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company's North America sales dropped 22 per cent to Rs 1,485 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,906 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla shares were trading 3.76 per cent down at Rs 1,319.95 apiece on BSE.