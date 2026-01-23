Cipla Q3 net dips 57 pc YoY to Rs 676 cr on lower sales in US

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Drug maker Cipla on Friday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year dip in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 676 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, hit by lower sales in the US market.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,571 crore for the October-December quarter last year.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 7,074 crore for the period under review as against Rs 7,073 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company's North America sales dropped 22 per cent to Rs 1,485 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,906 crore in the year-ago period.

"Lanreotide faced supply challenges (in the US) following the USFDA audit of our partner. We are working together with them on the remediation efforts and we expect supplies to resume in the first half of FY27," Cipla Ltd MD and Global CEO (Designate) Achin Gupta said in a virtual press conference.

The company is also looking at enabling an alternate site, he added while commenting on the US business.

Lanreotide is the drug maker's second-largest revenue-contributing tumour drug.

Gupta stated that there are four respiratory assets that are under assessment and nearing approval in the US market.

On launching semaglutide, he noted that the company would wait and watch to see how the market develops before taking a plunge in the segment on its own.

Last year, Cipla tied up with Elli Lilly regarding diabetes and obesity drug tirzepatide in India.

Under the agreement, Cipla markets the drug under a new brand name, Yurpeak, while Lilly continues to sell it as Mounjaro.

"Yurpeak is a massive opportunity for us and we are focusing maximum energy on that. We have possibilities to explore Semaglutide, but we would rather wait and watch and see how the market plays out before we decide our entry in that space," Gupta said.

On a query regarding the company's acquisition strategy for this year, he noted that the drug maker would look at the chronic segment from the Indian market perspective.

"Globally, we would look at opportunities which can get us into differentiated spaces and potentially help us grow in the speciality segment in US and Europe," Gupta said.

The company's India business grew by 10 per cent year on year to Rs 3,457 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Emerging markets, Europe, South Africa and API business verticals also posted year on year growth in the October-December period.

Gupta noted that the company's upcoming launches are expected to cushion gRevlimid revenue decline and provide long-term growth.

South Africa private business continued to grow faster than the market while emerging markets and Europe continued its growth trajectory with revenue growth of 7 per cent YoY in USD terms on the back of deep market focus strategy, he added.

"Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipelines as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," Gupta noted.

Cipla shares on Friday ended 4.13 per cent down at Rs 1,314.85 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR