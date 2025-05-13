Cipla Q4 profit rises 30% at Rs 1,222 on higher sales in India, US

New Delhi: Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 30 per cent to Rs 1,222 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 on account of higher sales in India, the US and Africa.

The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 939 crore for the January-March period a year ago.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,730 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 6,163 crore a year ago, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue in the domestic market rose to Rs 2,622 crore from Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, an increase of 8 per per cent.

Its North America revenue increased to Rs 1,919 crore in the March quarter, an increase of 2 per cent over Rs 1,875 crore in the year-ago period. Africa revenue rose 20 per cent to Rs 1,019 crore during the quarter.

For FY25, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,272 crore, up 28 per cent as compared with Rs 4,122 crore in 2023-24. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 27,548 crore from Rs 25,774 crore.

"Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra stated.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY25, and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share on the occasion of the drug firm completing 90 years, taking the total dividend to Rs 16 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.49 per cent up at Rs 1,519.45 apiece on BSE.