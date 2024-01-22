Cipla reports 32 pc rise in net profit to Rs 1,056 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Drug major Cipla on Monday reported a 32 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,056 crore for the December quarter, on the back of robust sales across geographies.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 801 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla Ltd said in a statement.

Total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 6,604 crore as compared with Rs 5,810 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said the company's topline growth for the quarter was 14 per cent year-on-year.

The company's One India business grew at a healthy 12 per cent year-on-year backed by a strong performance across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health, he noted.

"In North America, we continue to scale newer peaks by posting highest-ever quarterly revenue yet again at USD 230 million, supported by positive traction in key assets and base business," Vohra said.

The company's South Africa business further extended its momentum from last quarter by growing at 15 per cent in local currency terms driven by strong execution across various segments like prescription and OTC, he added.

"Our focus continues on expansion in chronic therapies, growing big brands, global wellness as well as developing our R&D pipeline in respiratory and peptides. We will continue to focus on driving profitable growth across businesses," Vohra added. PTI MSS TRB