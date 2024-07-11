Circuit House Technologies raises USD 4.3 mn funding led by Stellaris Venture, 3one4 Capital

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Circuit House Technologies has raised USD 4.3 million (around Rs 35.9 crore) in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital, with participation from several prominent angel investors.

The funds will be utilised to assemble a team across multiple functions, advance R&D efforts on hardware and software, and launch India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months, according to a release.

Circuit House Technologies has been co-founded by Raghu Reddy (ex-Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India) and Kailash Sankaranarayanan (ex-Senior Director, Flipkart).

"Circuit House Technologies...led by consumer tech industry veterans, has announced USD 4.3 million in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital, with participation from prominent angel investors, including Varun Alagh (Co-founder, Mamaearth), Abhishek Goyal (Co-founder, Tracxn), and a host of strategic investors," it said. PTI MBI SHW