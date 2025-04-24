Cisco bags networking gear deal from Vodafone Idea

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Tech major Cisco on Thursday said it has bagged a networking gear deal from telecom firm Vodafone Idea to boost its 4G and 5G services.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) last year announced an investment of Rs 30,000 crore in network expansion for which it has already roped in Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung.

"Vi has announced its partnership with Cisco to transform its network infrastructure. As part of this collaboration, Vi will deploy a cutting-edge Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco," Cisco said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The MPLS technology helps in slicing networks into multiple layers for transmission of various services like voice, data, video etc. PTI PRS DRR