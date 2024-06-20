Cisco launches Meraki cloud for India for data localisation

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) US technology firm Cisco has launched Meraki India Region, a country-specific cloud service, under its global platform Meraki for data privacy and localisation.

"Meraki India Region is hosted on a cloud service provider empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India," Cisco said in a statement.

Meraki India Region will empower businesses across the nation to embrace a cloud-first transformation while helping customers meet their local data storage and privacy needs, it added.

Meraki offers comprehensive networking (Wired, Wireless, SD-WAN), secure networking, and IoT (Sensors) capabilities that empower customers with centralised visibility and control, unified management of wireless and wired networks, and reduced operational expenses. It has over 810,000 customers globally.

"As businesses continue to embrace a cloud-first environment, they are seeking a comprehensive networking platform that offers agility, flexibility, and secure access to drive operational efficiencies and succeed in an interconnected world. With the launch of the Meraki India Region, we aim to do just that," said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC.

Cisco highlighted its 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark study, which revealed that 97 per cent of organisations in India believe data is inherently safer when stored within their own country or region, and 94 per cent trust global providers to protect their data more effectively than local providers.

"The Meraki India Region helps our customers meet their local data storage needs with advanced security features such as penetration testing and daily vulnerability scans, continuing the drive towards digital transformation across the country," said Lawrence Huang, SVP/GM--Cisco Networking--Meraki and Wireless. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL