Cisco, Tata Communications in strategic pact to drive eSIM, IoT connectivity

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Tata Communications on Monday announced a new strategic collaboration with Cisco in the area of eSIM and IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity.

The collaboration will embed Tata Communications MOVE, an intelligent, multi-generational, global eSIM orchestration solution, delivering 350-plus million eSIM Operating Systems (OS) and managed SIM lifecycle, into Cisco's IoT Control Center, a device management platform cloud offering that is used by over 32,000 enterprises and supporting more than 270 million SIM IoT devices (including 100 million connected cars), according to a release.

Leveraging Tata Communications' and Cisco's expertise in enabling simplified, scalable, global IoT deployments, enterprises will be able to activate and manage devices across SIM providers, private and public networks and eSIM standards, and accelerate time-to-market through a unified connectivity experience.

Other benefit to enterprises includes visibility and control across all layers of IoT deployment, it added.