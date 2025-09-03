Citi appoints Kaustubh Kulkarni as co-head of investment banking for JANA, Asia South

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) American lender Citi on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kaustubh Kulkarni as co-head of Japan, Asia North and Australia (JANA) and Asia South investment banking coverage.

Kulkarni, who is presently with J P Morgan, will be based in Singapore and join in December, as per a statement.

*** TCS partners with IIT Kanpur to work on sustainable urbanisation * India's largest IT services company TCS has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to work on sustainable urbanisation.

TCS and the AIRAWAT Research Foundation, set up by IIT Kanpu,r will leverage AI and advanced technologies to tackle the challenge of urban planning at scale, according to a statement.

*** HCCB launches focused interventions in philanthropic efforts * Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Wednesday announced that it will be launching focused interventions in women empowerment, water access, healthcare, and education as part of its philanthropic efforts.

The projects will be in Pune, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Jalgaon, and the company has signed agreements in the presence of Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with regard to the same, the company said in a statement.

*** Actor Kartik Aaryan invests Rs 2 cr to pick 2,000 sq ft plot in HoABL in Alibaug * Actor Kartik Aaryan has invested Rs 2 crore to pick up a 2,000 sq ft plot in a project promoted by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Alibaug, a statement said.

It can be noted that the beach town located across the bay from the country's financial capital has witnessed increased interest from industrialists and celebrities to own weekend homes, and developers are also building multi-storeyed apartments now. PTI AA SHW