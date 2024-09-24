CITI-CDRA, Beetle Regen partner to empower cotton farmers with regenerative agriculture

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) on Tuesday said CITI Cotton Development and Research Association (CDRA) has partnered with regenerative agriculture solutions provider Beetle Regen Solutions to empower smallholder farmers with agronomic practices in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

This partnership aims to empower smallholder farmers with agronomic practices designed to regenerate soil, boost cotton yields and create sustainable agricultural practices, CITI said in a statement.

Under this initiative, advanced techniques like high-density planting systems (HDPS), regenerative agriculture and biochar applications will be introduced to the farmers, which will enhance cotton productivity, rejuvenate soil health, capture carbon, and align Indian cotton farming with global climate action.

"With this partnership, we are laying the foundation for a future where cotton farming is not only sustainable but transformative - delivering better incomes for farmers while driving environmental regeneration," CITI chairman Rakesh Mehra said. PTI SM SHW