CITI, ILO launch project to promote FPRW in India's cotton sector

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) on Wednesday said it has partnered with the International Labor Organization (ILO) to promote Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW) among the cotton growing community.

The project's inaugural phase will focus on the major cotton-producing districts of Madhya Pradesh, CITI said in a statement.

The initiative is a step towards ensuring fair labour practices, social protection, and sustainable livelihoods for about 6.5 million cotton farmers, about 40 per cent of which are women, it stated.

During the project, special emphasis will be given on small and marginal farmers and migrant labour engaged as cotton farmers with leased land.

"This collaboration is a significant stride towards creating a fair and equitable environment for our cotton farmers. By promoting FPRW, we aim to ensure that these hardworking individuals are recognised, respected, and able to thrive within the global supply chain," CITI Secretary General Chandrima Chatterjee said.

Cotton not only supports the domestic industry but also feeds into the global textile industry, influencing markets and economies worldwide, CITI chairman Rakesh Mehra said. PTI SM SGC MR