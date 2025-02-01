'Citizen first' Budget fulfils hopes of poor, middle class; gives big relief to taxpayers: Guj CM

Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said the "citizen first" Union Budget will fulfil the hopes of crores of poor and middle class people and give a new direction to fulfilling the resolution of a developed India by 2047.

No tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum provides a big relief to crores of employed and middle class people in the country, he said.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanji under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi is a citizen-first budget that is going to fulfil the hopes and expectations of crores of people, especially the poor and middle class. I welcome this budget on behalf of the entire Gujarat," Patel said in a statement.

The prime minister has made a promise that the states of the country should also be developed to realise the vision of a developed India, he said, and thanked the PM as well as Sitharaman for giving a "comprehensive budget that fulfils this promise and is beneficial for all sections of the society".

In a post on X, Patel said, "By not imposing any tax on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh, the central government has dedicated its income of Rs 1 lakh crore to the employed and middle class people. This decision under the guidance of the prime minister is a big gift for the common citizens." He added that the budget gives "new consciousness in fulfilling the resolution of Developed India by 2047.

The budget focuses on four pillars - agriculture, MSMEs, investment and export - to give further impetus to GYAN - Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers) and Naari Shakti (women), he said.

This budget realises the mantra of self-reliant India with the resolve to make India the third largest economy in the world, he said. PTI KA PD NP