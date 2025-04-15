Citizens Financial Group launches Hyderabad GCC in partnership with Cognizant

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Citizens Financial Group, a US-based financial institution, on Tuesday launched its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad through a strategic partnership with Cognizant, a global technology and professional services company.

The Hyderabad GCC is designed as a next-generation innovation hub to support Citizens’ digital transformation and technology modernisation journey, an official release said.

It added that the centre is expected to scale up to a headcount of 1,000 IT, Data, and Analytics professionals by March 2026 and will play a key role in strengthening Citizens’ technology capabilities across enterprise platforms, customer experience, and data-driven decision-making.

The launch event was held in the presence of Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The GCC is intended to help Citizens more quickly and effectively foster innovative solutions for their customers.

The release stated that it will also serve as an innovation hub, implementing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

Sridhar Babu said, "We want to transform Hyderabad from a GCC hub into a Global Value Centre—a place where companies lead with innovation, build IP, and drive product development." He added, "This aligns with our larger ambition—to make Telangana the first Indian state to contribute USD 1 trillion to the national GDP over the next decade. Strategic partnerships like this one between Citizens Bank and Cognizant bring us a step closer to that goal."