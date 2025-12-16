Citroën sees 3-fold sequential jump in India sales in Dec qtr; exports up 18.8 pc

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) French auto maker Citroën on Tuesday said it is witnessing a three-fold sequential jump in sales growth in India during the December quarter, with the brand contributing significantly to Stellantis Group’s exports from the country, which rose 18.8 per cent in the current year.

During the year, Citroën said it strengthened its portfolio with refreshed and new models, including the C3 Dark Edition, Aircross, C3X, Basalt, and Aircross X.

Citroen India said it saw healthy growth and positive momentum in the second half of this calendar year, with the December quarter sales so far trending at three times of Q3, driven by its Citroen 2.0 - - "Shift Into The New" strategy.

The Europen auto major Atllantis Group operates two brands in India--Citroen and Jeep.

As part of Citroen India's broader growth story, vehicle exports rose 18.8 per cent in 2025, driven by strong demand from Africa and ASEAN markets, the company said.

This sharp increase reinforces India's strategic role as a key manufacturing and export hub within Citroen expanding its global portfolio, it added.

Formally unveiled in August this year, the strategy outlined a long-term roadmap to deepen localisation, expand the dealer and service footprint, and elevate customer-centric product and ownership experiences across India.

“With sharp focus on localisation, enhancing India-first product interventions, and expanding customer accessibility, we have created a strong and sustainable growth path," said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.

He said the Citroen brand delivered 3X sales in Q4 as compared to Q3 and contributed significantly to Stellantis India's 18.8 per cent export growth in 2025. "With the Basalt set to join our global export portfolio in 2026, India is rapidly becoming a core pillar of Citroen's long-term strategy for product development, manufacturing, and technology," Hazela added.

Growth has been supported by continued product innovation, expanded export programs, and strengthened engineering and software capabilities as the quarter progresses, Citroen India said.

The renewed focus on India-centric products, expanded customer ecosystem, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities have accelerated Citroen's domestic growth and contribution to Stellantis' export performance, it said.

Citroen said it continues to make financing and ownership easier and more accessible and formed partnerships with multiple financial institutions in HDFC Bank, IndusInd General in 2025, adding the company has also partnered with mobility providers to integrate its electric vehicles into urban fleets, supporting wider EV adoption.

Looking ahead, Citroen India will continue to expand its retail and product portfolio, accelerate India-first innovations, scale exports, and strengthen sustainable mobility solutions, including electric vehicles, it said. PTI IAS DR DR