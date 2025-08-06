Citroen India partners with HDFC Bank for vehicle finance

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Automaker Citroen India on Wednesday said it has tied up with HDFC Bank for retail and dealer finance solutions.

The strategic move further strengthens the Stellantis-HDFC alliance, making HDFC Bank the exclusive preferred financier for all Stellantis brands in India, including Jeep, Maserati and now Citroen.

"This partnership with HDFC Bank not only strengthens our financing ecosystem but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering holistic, convenient and trusted experiences across all touchpoints," Stellantis India Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business Shishir Mishra said in a statement.

HDFC Bank Group Head - Retail Assets Arvind Vohra said the bank's vast geographical footprint, consumer-centric banking products and robust credit intelligence capabilities will unlock a speedier and convenient auto ownership journey. PTI MSS MSS SHW