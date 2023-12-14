Citroen opens new outlet in Puducherry

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) French carmaker Citroen has strengthened its retail footprint in south India with the inauguration of a new dealership in neighbouring Puducherry.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated the outlet -- La Maison Citroen Puducherry -- in the presence of his cabinet colleague and Home Minister N Namassivayam along with senior officials. The showroom would retail all the products from Citroen under one roof.

"We are delighted to bring La Maison Citroen phygital showroom experience to Puducherry. With the entire Citroen product range and a team of passionate experts, we are poised to deliver an experience that goes beyond expectations", said Dealer Principal B Gnanaprakash in a statement.

Citroen currently has 51 showrooms across 46 cities. The automaker sells C3 Aircross SUV, C5 Aircross SUV, C3 ad e-C3 in the country, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH