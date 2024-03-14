Citroen to scale up sales network in India to over 200 outlets by this year end

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) French automaker Citroen on Thursday said it plans to scale up the sales network in India to over 200 outlets by the end of this year, a three-fold jump from its existing touchpoints.

Advertisment

The addition of new dealerships, across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets will significantly increase the company's footprint from its existing 58 outlets spread across India, Citroen India said in a statement.

This transformative initiative underscores the brand's dedication to delivering an unmatched Citroen brand experience to a diverse and expanding customer base nationwide, it added.

"We are looking to aggressively make Citroen available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities," Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra said.

Advertisment

The company's focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth, he added.

"These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services," Mishra said.

By investing in these regions, the automaker aims to not only capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centers, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes, he added.

Earlier this year, Stellantis announced an additional investment of Rs 2,000 crore in India for its Citroen brand.

Citroen sells models like C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross in the country. PTI MSS DR