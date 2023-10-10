City Crops Agro lists on BSE SME platform

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Leading bourse BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises, BSE SME, on Tuesday announced the listing of City Crops Agro Ltd, taking the tally of listed companies on the exchange to 457.

The Ahmedabad-registered City Crops Agro Ltd became the 457th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on October 10, after successfully completing its public issue on September 29, the exchange said in a release.

The firm is engaged in the business of trading products like seeds, agricultural products mainly rice, wheat and pulses, etc.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012. PTI HG HG MR