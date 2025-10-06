City Square Mart expands footprint in Gujarat with new store in Mansa

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Retail chain City Square Mart on Monday said it has expanded its footprint in Gujarat by opening a new store in Mansa city.
The new retail store in Mansa is 9,500 sq. ft. and will offer over 20,000 products, including FMCG, groceries, dairy, and frozen products, Jay Ambe Supermarkets, which operates organised retail stores under the City Square Mart brand, said in a statement.
"Mansa City holds huge potential and this store embodies our commitment to offer a wide choice, consistent value and a seamless shopping experience for everyone," Jignesh Patel, Managing Director, Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd, said.
Jay Ambe Supermarkets made its market debut last month after raising Rs 18.45 crore through its initial public offering on the BSE SME platform.
The company operates 17 stores across Gujarat. The company reported total income of Rs 47.40 crore with Y-o-Y growth of 41 per cent in FY25. PTI HG MR