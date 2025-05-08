India-Pakistan tensions: Civil aviation authorities monitoring flight operations

New Delhi: Civil aviation authorities are monitoring flight operations in different parts of the country after security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded Jammu airport on Thursday evening, according to sources.

Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) are monitoring the flight operations, the sources said.

One of the sources said that flight operations are currently normal at the Delhi airport.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of the Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.