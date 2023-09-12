Civil aviation min disposes of 6,577 public grievances during December 2022-August 2023 period

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday said it disposed of 6,577 public grievances and earned revenues of more than Rs 2.21 crore through disposal of scrap and during a special campaign from December 2022 to August this year.

The campaign was for disposal of pending matters and promoting Swachhata.

The ministry will be participating in the special campaign from October 2 to 31.

During the campaign period from December 2022 to August this year, the ministry said that apart from disposing of 6,577 public grievances, 11,283 files were weeded out.

Revenues to the tune of Rs 2,21,07,809 was earned through scrap disposal and 1,09,189 square feet of space was freed, it said in a release.

There was a special campaign from October 2 to 31, 2022 focused on disposal of pending matters and Swachhat.

Apart from the ministry, all attached offices, including field offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs participated in the campaign.

"During the campaign, a total of 43,224 physical files were reviewed, out of which 32,919 physical files were weeded out, 42,786 square feet of space freed and revenue of Rs 2,65,91,760 generated from scrap disposal," the release said. PTI RAM MR