Civil aviation min says 10 emergency landings of planes due to tech snags reported since Jan 2024

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said 10 incidents of emergency landings of aircraft due to technical snags have been reported since January 2024.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also said 171 regulatory audits have been conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from 2020 till June 2025.

Replying to a question, Mohol said that two incidents of turbulence and 10 incidents of emergency landings due to technical snags have been reported since January 2024. "In addition to the above, on 12.06.2025, Air India aircraft VT-ANB declared MAYDAY and eventually met with an accident," he added.

A total of 260 people died in the crash of Air India's plane, which was operating the flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

In a separate written reply, the minister said that structural audits of Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 and 3, conducted by IIT Madras, found both structures to be safe.

"During heavy rain, forecourt canopy collapsed at Terminal 1D of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on 28.06.2024. On 25.05.2025, there was no incident of roof collapse at Delhi Airport.

"However, a small portion of the tensile fabric (a non-structural element) in the forecourt area tore off due to an unusually high-intensity thunderstorm, accompanied by strong winds and unprecedented rainfall over a short duration. The incident had no impact on airport operations," Mohol said.

According to him, a thorough inspection and investigation of the canopy structure of Terminal 1D of Delhi Airport was carried out by Cortex Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The test results have been subsequently validated by IIT-Banaras Hindu University, and the structure has been found to be safe, he added.

Further, he said a detailed structural study was also undertaken by Larsen & Toubro's Engineering, Design & Research Centre (EDRC) prior to commencement of reconstruction works, with the prior approval of IIT Delhi.

"All the airport operators have been directed to carry out a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the building, including the design, specifications and workmanship of the roof sheeting structure before the onset of monsoon every year," Mohol said.