Civil aviation minister Naidu holds meetings with officials, executives at Davos

Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday held meetings with various executives and officials on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.

Naidu said he had a discussion around sustainability and innovation with European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

"We had a detailed conversation on advancing EU–India engagement in the transport ecosystem including coordination between EASA and DGCA for enhanced safety," the minister said in a post on X.

The minister also had a meeting with Brazilian aerospace major Embraer's CEO Francisco Gomes Neto and discussed the way forward to enhance the company's presence in the Indian aviation ecosystem through strategic tie-ups with Indian players.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

Another meeting was with World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary General Celeste Saulo.

"Discussed the importance of advanced weather intelligence and climate data in strengthening aviation safety, resilience, and sustainable operations, especially as air traffic continues to grow," Naidu said in another post on X.

The minister also attended a session at the WEF on Scaling up Autonomous Mobility, where he talked about India's approach of "enable, deploy and scale".

"From the Drone Rules 2021 to real-world use cases like medical deliveries in remote regions, and now preparing for eVTOLs and autonomous aviation, India aims to use regulation, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing strength to solve congestion, access, and logistics challenges at scale, not just in pilots," Naidu said in a separate post on X.

WEF's 56th annual meeting, which is for five days, commenced on Monday, and more than 3,000 leaders from across the world will be in attendance.