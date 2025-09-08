Civil Aviation Minister Naidu holds review meeting with airline representatives

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday held the monthly review meeting with representatives of airlines and discussed issues pertaining to safety, fleet performance and passenger facilitation.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a post on X, Naidu said these periodical reviews have been institutionalised to strengthen monitoring and coordination on operational matters. "We are ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols by airlines, while also facilitating smoother coordination".

"Along with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA, comprehensive discussions were held covering safety, fleet performance and passenger facilitation," he said in the post. PTI RAM IAS SHW