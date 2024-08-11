Civil Aviation Minister Naidu reviews Bhogapuram airport project

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday reviewed the progress of work for the Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh which is expected to be operational by June 2026.

The review covered key aspects of the airport's development, including the terminal building, runway construction, apron and approach roads, a release said.

Around 36 per cent of the work for the airport project, which is expected to boost connectivity as well as economic development of the Uttarandhra region, has been completed.

During the review meeting on Sunday, Naidu asked the officials to complete the works fast to make the airport operational by June 2026, according to the release.

The minister, who has now inspected the airport works three times in the last month, also said it is a prestigious project for the NDA-led coalition government.

The airport is being developed by the GMR Group. After the inspection, the minister also interacted with workers at the project site. Currently, there are 157 operational airports in the country and the government is also planning to expand regional air connectivity initiatives. PTI RAM MR MR