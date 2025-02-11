Civil aviation minister Naidu takes sortie on trainer aircraft 'Yashas'

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday took a sortie on the indigenous trainer jet 'Yashas' at the ongoing Aero India 2025.

The minister took a sortie on trainer jet 'Yashas' manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), according to an official release.

"Had the incredible opportunity to do a sortie on the HJT-36 'Yashas', a remarkable jet aircraft proudly made in India by HAL. This indigenous marvel is a testament to India's growing prowess in aerospace and defence manufacturing," Naidu said. PTI RAM SHW