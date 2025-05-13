Civil aviation minister to meet airline representatives amid disruptions in flight operations

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will hold a meeting with airline representatives on Tuesday, according to sources.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of disruptions in flight operations in recent days in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

The sources said the minister will be meeting the airline representatives to discuss various issues.

Specific details about the meeting agenda could not be immediately ascertained.

Security measures were enhanced and at least 32 airports in the northern and the western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict. These airports were reopened for civilian flights on Monday.

The closure of airports had disrupted flight operations, with airlines cancelling over 300 flights daily.

Besides, Indian airlines have been taking longer routes for international flights from the northern parts of the country to the West due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace for Indian carriers.

Following the airspace closure, the ministry had sought inputs from the airlines on the potential operational and financial impact. Airlines have already submitted their inputs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport operator on Tuesday said operations remain normal.

"However, due to changing airspace conditions and enhanced security measures by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be affected, and security processing times could be longer," it said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.