Civil Aviation Minister reviews progress in drone R&D, component mfg activities

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of drone research and development, as well as component manufacturing activities.

At the meeting, the minister said the aim is to make India the third-largest drone market globally by 2030, according to a release issued by the minister's office.

"Our emphasis is firmly on indigenous technology. Making India the third-largest drone market in the world is not just an aspiration, but a clear goal we are working towards," he said.

The review meeting focused on various areas, including technological advancements, current challenges, and emerging opportunities in drone research and development (R&D) and indigenous component manufacturing, as per the release. PTI RAM BAL BAL