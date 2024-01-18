Civil Aviation Minister Scindia inaugurates Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday officially inaugurated private carrier Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft as the aviation show Wings India 2024 began here.

Advertisment

Air India is the first airline in the country to acquire this wide-body aircraft from Airbus in its fleet. The airline’s first A350-900 arrived in India last month and is scheduled to start commercial operations, initially on domestic routes, from January 22.

Later on, the plane will be deployed for long- and ultra-long-haul international flights.

"The A350 is a game-changer for Air India," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said.

Advertisment

"It will not only elevate our passenger experience but also open up new routes and opportunities for expansion. Together with the full interior refit of our legacy widebody aircraft commencing mid-2024, this upgradation of fleet and product is a key pillar of returning Air India to the upper echelons of world aviation,” he said.

The arrival of the A350 coincides with a period of rapid growth and transformation for Air India, the airline said, adding that under the leadership of the Tata Group, it is undergoing a comprehensive transformation, aimed at renewing its fleet, expanding its global route network, enhancing its service offerings, and regaining its position as a global aviation leader.

Air India’s first A350, registered VT-JRA, is the first of Air India’s 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024.

Air India’s orders for 250 new aircraft with Airbus include 20 A350-1000 planes as well. PTI IAS GDK ANE