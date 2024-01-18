Civil Aviation Minister Scindia launches GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday digitally launched GMR School of Aviation set up in collaboration with Airbus on the sidelines of wings India 2024 being held here.

Strategically located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, here, GMR School of Aviation is poised to become a beacon of excellence in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, a press release from GMR said.

The school will offer a fully integrated 4-year AME program along with type training. It has been certiﬁed by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency).

The school has technical collaboration with Airbus and is a first of its kind institution in India to offer a combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing programme, Aircraft speciﬁc type training courses and ancillary courses like Aircraft structures, Aircraft composite courses.

Airbus will provide the necessary courseware in the form of technical handbooks, examination database and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package. In addition, Airbus will also qualify GMR instructors along with assessment of the training centre.

Speaking on this occasion Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic said, “GMR School of Aviation, the ﬁrst-of-its-kind school in this region will be a global benchmark and Centre of Excellence in the ﬁeld of Aviation Education, setting new standards and raising the bar of Aviation Education worldwide.

For the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) industry that is expected to grow to over USD 2.4 billion by 2028, this school will be a game changer. It will equip students aspiring for a successful career with expertise and make them future ready for the burgeoning aviation industry globally, he added.

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said, “This partnership with GMR will generate a strong pipeline of qualiﬁed maintenance experts in the country to boost the MRO industry and further support our airline partners. Airbus will continue to invest in human capital development in the country along with partners such as GMR.” PTI GDK ROH