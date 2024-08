New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday organised an event to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu and his deputy Murlidhar Mohol waved the national flags as a symbolic gesture. Senior ministry officials were also present, according to a release.

Naidu interacted with the ministry staff and also distributed flags and sweets among them. PTI RAM BAL BAL