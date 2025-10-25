Civil aviation ministry disposes of e-waste, redundant files; frees office space

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday said that around 31,353 square feet of office space has been freed through the disposal of scrap, e-waste and redundant files.

"A revenue of Rs 81,66,756 has been generated as a result of scrap disposal," the ministry said in a release.

Under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0 starting from October 2, the ministry has also weeded out a total of 4,988 physical files. The campaign is on till October 31.

