Business

Civil aviation ministry disposes of e-waste, redundant files; frees office space

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday said that around 31,353 square feet of office space has been freed through the disposal of scrap, e-waste and redundant files.

"A revenue of Rs 81,66,756 has been generated as a result of scrap disposal," the ministry said in a release.

Under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0 starting from October 2, the ministry has also weeded out a total of 4,988 physical files. The campaign is on till October 31.

"Approximately 31,353 sq. ft. of office space has been freed through the disposal of scrap, e-waste, and redundant files," the release said. PTI RAM MR