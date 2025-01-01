Civil Aviation Ministry issues advisory to airlines on foggy conditions

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday advised airlines to sensitise their Operations Control Centres and war-room representatives for closer coordination during adverse weather conditions, especially fog, even as it reiterated its earlier instructions to air operators to cancel flights if the delay is more than three hours.

The ministry, which conducted a series of consultations with the stakeholders including airlines and airport operators to ensure their preparedness for foggy conditions over the last two months, in an official release said efforts should be that passengers should not be held up inside delayed aircraft for more than 90 minutes as this would significantly reduce passenger inconvenience and ensure a smoother re-boarding process once flights resume.

It also said that DGCA, in close coordination with airlines, has ensured the deployment of an adequate number of CAT II/CAT III-compliant crew and aircraft to carry out low visibility operations efficiently during the fog period at affected airports. Three runways at the Delhi airport have activated CAT III ILS systems, Including the important Runway 10/28.

Stating that it has taken specific initiatives in line with its emphasis on promoting "Ease of Flying", the release said these initiatives are intended to streamline the travel experience, reduce delays, and offer a smoother, more efficient journey for passengers, including during peak travel times affected by weather disruptions such as fog.

The Ministry said that ensuring transparent communication with the flying public is important and instructed the airlines to proactively communicate with passengers about potential delays/cancellations due to visibility issues.

Airlines have also been reminded of earlier instructions to cancel upcoming flights if the delay is exceeding three hours, it said adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sensitized online ticketing agents (OTAs) for better and clear communication with passengers who are booked with them for smoother experience and convenience.

The closer coordination with Operations Control Centres and war-room representatives would help improve real-time decision-making by ensuring that airline staff understands the on-ground realities of airport operations, allowing for more effective and timely responses to flight delays or cancellations, as per the release.

Also, it said, all airlines committed to ensure full staffing at check-in counters during peak hours to reduce passenger inconvenience, adding that stakeholders were reminded to ensure compliance to DGCA guidelines during delays or cancellations, while ensuring passengers are promptly informed on top priority.

According to the ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) circular for facilitating the smooth re-entry of passengers in case of flight cancellations was operationalised and drills were organized by CISF with stakeholders.

It also said that the Airports Authority of India has implemented new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for efficient Wide Area Traffic Management, which are designed to effectively regulate air traffic at fog-affected airports and at the originating or destination airports.

A closer and real time coordination among air traffic controllers, airport and airline command centre and central air traffic flow management has been advised to all stakeholders, it stated. PTI IAS MR