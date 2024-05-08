Advertisment
Business

Civil aviation ministry seeks report from Air India Express on flight cancellations

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Air India Express.jpg

Representative image

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday sought a report from Air India Express on cancellation of flights amid a section of cabin crew members reporting sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline.

Advertisment

Nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express since Tuesday night due to cabin crew woes.

An official on Wednesday said the ministry has called for a report from Air India Express regarding cancellation of flights and asked them to resolve issues promptly.

The airline has also been advised to ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.

Air India Civil Aviation Ministry Air India Express Air India Cabin Crew Air India Express flight
Advertisment
Subscribe