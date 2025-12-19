Civil aviation sector's challenges boosted resolve to enhance safety, public confidence: Official

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The challenges faced by the civil aviation sector this year have strengthened the resolve to enhance safety, efficiency and public confidence, a senior government official said on Friday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha also said India's domestic air passenger traffic has grown at an annual average rate of 9 per cent over the past decade and fleet strength has more than doubled to 844 aircraft this year from 395 planes in 2014, underscoring the extraordinary momentum of the sector.

He was addressing the Safety Seminar 2025 on 'Enhancing Aviation Safety through collaboration' at the Indian Aviation Academy in the national capital.

Sinha emphasised that safety is a journey of vigilance, compliance and accountability.

"The year 2025 has been a period of learning and transformation for Indian civil aviation.

"While challenges have tested our resilience, they have also strengthened our resolve to enhance safety, efficiency and public confidence," the secretary said.

At the seminar, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said Indian aviation sector presents the advantage of having a vast pool of qualified engineers and operating costs that are considerably lower than countries like the US, the UK, and France.