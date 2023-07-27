Civil society body writes to CJI, seeks probe into bad loan resolutions

Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) A civil society forum has written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, urging him to initiate a suo motu judicial probe into the financial resolutions of bad loans involving massive haircuts taken by the banking system.

The forum - Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch- said the Supreme Court should initiate a probe into every such resolution in which "colossal haircuts" are involved.

According to information obtained through RTI queries, the Indian banks had written off Rs 2.09 lakh crore during the last financial year, said the letter written by joint convenors of the forum Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta.

"We are of the considered opinion that the humongous write-off of bad loans is tantamount to loot of the national exchequer by corporate wilful defaulters," the forum maintained.

It also alleged that the banks have also been taking 65-70 per cent haircuts through NCLAT/IBC resolutions, causing danger to the financial health of the banking system as a whole.

Claiming that the bad loan resolution system has "failed miserably", the forum in the letter said, "We apprehend that there is a bigger canvas where both wilful defaulters and the entity which is buying the assets are beneficiaries of a systemic design to loot the national exchequer for the benefit of corporate houses." While the defaulting borrowers “get away" without repaying debts, the buyers get access to the assets at "a dirt-cheap price", the forum said.

It also opposed the idea of privatisation of nationalised banks. PTI DC BDC