CJ Darcl transports 34 excavators to Haryana by using specialised rail rakes

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., a leading multi-modal logistics solutions provider, has transported 34 excavators using specialized rail rakes from Chennai to Haryana.

The logistics firm, in a statement on Wednesday claimed to be the first in the sector to utilise the railway for transporting the machines, to serve multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from Chennai, Tamil Nadu to Ballabgarh, Haryana.

"At CJ Darcl, we are driving a transformative shift in how heavy equipment is transported across the nation. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the logistics sector. We are proud to pave the way for a more sustainable future," CJ Darcl CMD KK Agarwal said.

Consolidating several excavators into one transport allows CJ Darcl to minimise the carbon footprint and also supports the government's infrastructure goals. The initiative also aligns with the company's mission to integrate eco-friendly practices into its logistics operations, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH