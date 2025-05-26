CJ Logistics Corp raises stake in Indian arm by 6 pc for USD 32 mn

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) South Korean firm CJ Logistics Corporation on Monday said it has raised its stake in the Indian arm CJ Darcl Logistics by 6 per cent to 56 per cent for USD 32 million (about Rs 272 crore). The investment is aimed at strengthening CJ Darcl's capital base and powering its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.

The funds will be strategically directed to accelerate the company's nationwide expansion across multimodal logistics infrastructure, spanning terminals, advanced warehousing, digital supply chain solutions, and alternative fuel platforms, CJ Darcl Logistics said.

CJ Logistics and CJ Darcl have been in partnership since 2017 when the South Korean logistics giant acquired a 50 per cent stake in DARCL Logistics Ltd, later rebranded it as CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

The remaining 44 per cent stake continues to be held by the founding Darcl promoters and affiliates.

"CJ Logistics Corporation has further infused USD 32 million as a combination of primary and secondary transactions into CJ Logistics Ltd (CJ Darcl) increasing its equity stake from 50 per cent to 56 per cent," the statement said.

CJ Darcl Logistics Chairman and Managing Director KK Agarwal said, "The capital will enable us to scale our integrated offerings, invest in next-generation technologies, and drive sustainable growth. We are creating a future-ready logistics enterprise that blends Indian depth with global excellence".

CJ Darcl, with a pan-India footprint, has nearly 200 branches, serving over 2,000 customers, and providing end-to-end logistics services to a diverse customer base across industries.

"India is entering a transformative era in logistics and remains a cornerstone of CJ Logistics' global strategy. Through deeper collaboration with CJ Darcl, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering high-efficiency logistics solutions that support India's evolving supply chain ecosystem," said Gwon Woong Kim, head of APAC headquarters, CJ Logistics Corporation. PTI IAS BAL BAL