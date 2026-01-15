CKA Birla Grp's NBC Bearings enters advanced drone tech space; acquires 30 pc stake in Ahamani India

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) CKA Birla Group's engineering arm, NBC Bearings, on Thursday announced its foray into the advanced drone technology space, with a 30 per cent stake acquisition in Ahamani EV Technology India for an undisclosed sum.

Ahamani India, a subsidiary of Taiwanese UAV and its component firm Ahamani Advance Inc, will serve as the focal platform for expanding the availability of high-performance drone systems and critical components tailored to the Indian market needs, NBC Bearings said in a statement.

Leveraging Ahamani's innovation-led technology base developed in Taiwan, the strategic collaboration, which is aimed at accelerating the commercialisation and adoption of next-generation drone technologies in India, reflects a shared commitment to building a scalable, market-driven drone technology ecosystem with a focus on enabling reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for all drone applications for various sectors, it added.

By combining Ahamani's advanced drone platforms, power systems, and control technologies with NBC's precision engineering expertise and manufacturing scale, the partnership aims to address rapidly growing demand across all drone applications, C National Engineering Industries Ltd, NBC Bearings said.

"This partnership with Ahamani allows us to extend our engineering strengths into emerging technology domains with strong market potential. By working together, we aim to support India's growing demand for advanced drone solutions while contributing to the development of a robust domestic technology ecosystem," said Rohit Saboo, President and CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd.

The company said its extensive manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, and market reach will support faster localisation and deployment, helping shorten go-to-market timelines while maintaining global standards of performance and reliability.

Together, the two companies aim to strengthen India's position as a competitive hub for advanced drone technologies serving domestic and international markets, it added.

"India represents one of the most important growth markets for advanced drone applications. Through this partnership with NBC, we are accelerating our market expansion by combining strong local manufacturing capabilities with Ahamani's proven drone and power electronics technologies. Our focus is on delivering practical, scalable solutions that meet real-world industrial and commercial needs," said Tzu Chi Kung, founder and Chairman, Ahamani Advanced Inc. PTI IAS BAL BAL