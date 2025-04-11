CK's Bakery enters Karnataka, to open 25 company-owned outlets

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Bakery chain CK's Bakery, backed by FMCG major CavinKare Group, has forayed into the Karnataka market by launching its flagship store in Bengaluru, a top official said on Friday.

It has targeted to open 25 company-owned outlets in Bengaluru over the next 12 months underscoring its commitment to becoming a formidable player in India's organised bakery and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) space.

The launch of the first store in Jayanagar marks the company's first footprint outside Tamil Nadu, setting the tone for its larger South India ambitions.

"India's bakery and QSR segment is undergoing a significant transformation, fuelled by urban lifestyles, exposure to global food formats, and a growing preference for freshness, convenience and value. At CK's Bakery, we have successfully tapped into these shifting preferences by offering high-quality, freshly prepared products at accessible price points - striking a balance between aspiration and affordability," CKR Retail Managing Director Manuranjith Ranganathan said in a company statement.

"Our differentiated model has driven strong consumer acceptance and brand loyalty across Tamil Nadu. With that success as our launchpad, we are now expanding into Karnataka, starting with Bengaluru - a city that mirrors our brand's spirit of innovation and inclusivity. This marks a pivotal step in our ambition to build a strong, pan-South India presence," Ranganathan said.

Following its launch in the Karnataka market, CK's Bakery has launched specially curated desserts for Bengaluru, including Jelly Cakes and Milky Cakes.

CK's Bakery has a network of over 45 outlets in operation and over the next expansion phase, it would continue to build on its core strengths of value pricing, quality assurance, and product variety while deepening its footprint across key metro cities.