Classic Legends aim at higher sales in premium motorcycles segment

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Classic Legends Pvt Limited, which relaunched iconic brands like Jawa and Yezdi in the country almost four years back, is aiming at higher sales in the premium motorcycles segment, an official of the company said on Friday.

Starting operations in the country in 2019, the company first relaunched Jawa bikes, a Czech brand, followed by Yezdi, a brand which belonged to India. It also launched BSA motorcycles, a UK brand, in August this year.

"We aim to gain higher sales in the premium motorcycles segment. Presently we are selling 4,000 to 5,000 units per month among the brands which the company owns. We aim at selling one lakh units per annum in the next 12 months," said Anupam Thareja, one of the co-founders of Classic Legends.

Thareja, who owns 20 per cent stake in Classic Legends, said that Jawa and BSA bikes are also sold in the Czech Republic and the UK respectively, besides India.

Classic Legends manufactures premium motorcycles in the 300 cc to 650 cc categories, he said.

Thareja said that the premium motorcycle segment constitutes five per cent of the entire bike market in the country.

He said around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the company's production will be exported from India.

Thareja said that the eastern and northeastern states provide a lucrative market for premium bikes. PTI dc NN