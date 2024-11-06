Classic Legends appoints former Lamborghini exec Sharad Agarwal as Chief Business Officer

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahindra Group's subsidiary Classic Legends on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Lamborghini senior executive Sharad Agarwal as its Chief Business Officer.

Advertisment

In his new role as CBO, Agarwal will oversee sales, network expansion, and service, bringing a unified focus to the entire commercial framework at the firm, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

With a proven track record of scaling businesses, he brings strategic experience that will play a critical role in driving the company's ambitious business goals, it added.

The Mahindra & Mahindra-backed firm brought back the Czech motorcycle brand Jawa in 2018 and followed it up with Yezdi in 2022.

Advertisment

In 2016, it acquired the British motorcycle brand BSA.

"We have had an exciting year, and we are just about getting started. Sharad's leadership and experience will be instrumental in achieving our future goals. We are challengers, constantly innovating and disrupting. This is why we believe he will be a great fit and an asset to the company," said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends.

Agarwal was until recently the Brand Director at Lamborghini India. PTI IAS BAL BAL BAL