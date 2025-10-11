Classic Legends says new launches, GST cut drive motorcycle sales during festival season

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, has reported a surge in sales during the ongoing festival season driven by new launches, GST-linked price benefits and expansion of retail presence.

"The company's bookings in Rajasthan have tripled this season compared to last year," Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends, said during a Jawa Yezdi Rider Club gathering in Jaipur on Friday.

"The festive period has brought together new launches of Roadster and Adventure, lower prices following GST cuts on sub-350 cc bikes and an upswing in consumer sentiment," he said.

He said that Jawa Yezdi has also gone live on Amazon after pioneering sales of high-performance Classics on Flipkart last year.

Thareja said that the company recently launched the new Yezdi Roadster, positioned as a modern classic for long-distance touring and comes with over 50 possibilities for customisation.

He said that Rajasthan accounts for about 5 per cent of the company's national retail network, with 14 dealerships across 11 cities.

"People here are passionate, but they value quality and reliability. They appreciate brands that blend modern technology with classic design," he said, adding that festive and post-GST cut demand has been overwhelming. PTI SDA HVA