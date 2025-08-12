Classic Legends to rev up exports, accelerate domestic network expansion

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Premium motorcycle maker Classic Legends, owner of iconic brands Yezdi, Jawa and BSA, is revving up its international ride with exports slated to start this year to markets including the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, and Latin America, while also accelerating domestic network expansion, its top officials said on Tuesday.

A part of the Mahindra Group, the company, which launched its new model 2025 Yezdi Roadster priced between Rs 2.09 lakh and Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) here, has, however, paused plans to launch its BSA bikes in the US due to the current tariff uncertainty, Classic Legends MD & Co-Founder Anupam Thareja told PTI here.

In a joint interview, Classic Legends Chief Business Officer, Sharad Agarwal said the company is looking to double its overall sales this year to around 80,000 units from about 40,000 units annually clocked last year.

"We are building a global distribution (network). We have launched BSA Bantam in the UK. We are sold out there now for the season," Thareja said when asked about the company's overseas expansion plans.

Elaborating, he said, "We signed up Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Austria. We are signing up Australia. We have already signed up New Zealand." The BSA brand will target the developed markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the whole of Europe, the UK and the US, he noted.

Thareja, however, said the plans to launch it in the US has been paused due to the current uncertainty after the US President decided to impose tariff amounting to a total of 50 per cent Indian goods.

"US, I have no idea... Our bikes are on high seas. Our bikes are at customs there. We don't know what to do," he said, when asked about the expected dates of launch in the US.

It could have been a big market because when BSA was the largest motorcycle brand in the world, USA was its largest market, he noted.

Sharing the company's strategy for export markets, Thareja said while BSA will be exported to the developed markets, Jawa will target markets in Eastern Europe, Latin America, including Brazil, Argentine and Chile, and part of North Africa, where Jawa was very popular.

"This will be the year where you will see our exports start," he asserted.

In the domestic market, both Yezdi and Jawa are being sold along with a small quantity of the BSA model, Agarwal said.

About overall sales expectations, he said, "This year we will the double our volumes. Last year, we did around the 40,000 units." In term of domestic sales network, Agarwal said the company has over 350 dealers and will be over 450 around the festive season of Diwali.

"We aim to close this year with over 500 dealers and that will technically cover 80 per cent of the volumes in the sector," he added.

The company will have sales and service network in the top 40 markets, the next 150 cities and key tier-III cities, Agarwal said.

For this year, the company has launched four models, including the Yezdi Roadster, and another one will be introduced, he said without elaborating.

Speaking at the launch event, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said Classic Legends is giving the Yezdi brand "the power to speak two languages" -- one, the language of memory, for those who remember it, who experienced it, who loved it "and the other language is the language of aspiration, who are going to take this forward in the future," he noted.

The efforts would be to offer young customers not just a product but one that is authentic, that has depth, history and has the credibility, that a startup brand cannot offer, Mahindra noted. PTI RKL TRB TRB