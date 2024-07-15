ClaySys Technologies announces expansion plans, to create 5,000 jobs in India

Kochi, Jul 15 (PTI) Kerala-based software consultancy and process automation company, ClaySys Technologies, has announced expansion plans and said it will increase the workforce in India and provide job opportunities for 5,000 people.

ClaySys crossed its revenue threshold of Rs 100 crore last year and is expecting a two-fold increase in revenue in the next three years along with acquiring new talents.

The company, headquartered in its own campus at Infopark here, said currently it has a workforce of 1,168 employees across various Indian cities and in the US.

"As the company prepares for this next phase of growth, we remain committed to leveraging the rich talent pool in Kerala and beyond while continuing to offer a dynamic and rewarding work environment for its employees," Vinod Tharakan, Managing Director of Claysys Technologies is quoted in a release issued by the company.

The company is also providing several perks and benefits for employees, including a unique housing scheme for those who have a long-term association with it.

"ClaySys places a strong emphasis on employee engagement and recognition, organizing quarterly leadership meetings known as 'Claycon'." To foster a positive work environment and recognize high-performing individuals, Claysys also hosts various events throughout the year.