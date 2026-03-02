Clean Max shares end nearly 18 pc lower in market debut trade

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, a commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, on Monday ended with a discount of nearly 18 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,053.

The stock started trading at Rs 952.20, down 9.57 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later ended at Rs 867.90, registering a drop of 17.57 per cent.

At the NSE, shares of the firm listed at Rs 960, a discount of 8.83 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 867.50, a decline of 17.61 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,161.30 crore.

In traded volume terms, 7.97 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 68.25 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd received 94 per cent subscription on the last day of share sale on Wednesday.

The Rs 3,100-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 1,000-1,053 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 1,900 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder.

Founded in 2010, CleanMax specialises in net zero emissions and decarbonisation solutions for commercial and industrial customers. Its offerings include renewable power supply -- wind, solar, hybrid -- energy services, and carbon credit solutions. PTI SUM TRB